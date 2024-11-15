Jax Taylor claims ‘I’m the one that initiated’ the divorce first, not Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor recently claimed that although Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce, he initiated the end of their marriage during an interview on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast. Jax Taylor suggested mediation but was served divorce papers shortly after.(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

Taylor explained, “The second weekend of rehab, I emailed Brittany and said, ‘I’m getting a mediator.’ People don’t realize that I’m the one that initiated this. So when I emailed her, and I got a mediator, and I put that, I emailed Brittany, she was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m getting a divorce lawyer.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’”

“But I was like, ‘Why don’t we just get a mediator? Like, why don’t we save some money? We’re not going after each other financially. There’s no reason to spend all this money.’”

The couple officially announced their separation in February 2024 and filed for divorce six months later in August, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting legal and physical custody of Cruz.

Taylor ‘blindsided’ Brittany for a little bit

The Vanderpump Rules star said that within a few days, he was served with divorce papers. “I think she wanted to be the first one to serve me papers publicly,” he stated. “I think she wanted to get ahead of it while I was in there. I think she wanted to be the first to publicly say, ‘I’m divorcing him,’ when, in all honesty, I was the one that initiated it.”

“It needed to happen,” he said and admitted that he had been “checked out” for some time. “I just think that I blindsided her a little bit. I think she really, really wanted me to work on the marriage. I think that was her goal. And I just was so checked out. By that time, I was just really checked out. I just couldn’t come back anymore.”

When podcast host Alex Baskin pressed if there was any possibility for reconciliation between him and Cartwright, Taylor dismissed the idea, noting, “I’m very happy right now.”

“I just know myself, even if we did go back, I would just always be, you know, the things that happened, it would just take one argument for us to go back to the old ways. I just think Brittany and I have changed over the years. I think I’ve changed over the years. I think I did a lot of negative things that really just tarnished our relationship, which is sad.”