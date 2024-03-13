Ex-Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor ‘running around town’ months ahead of his separation with Brittany, says friend

The American reality TV landscape is set to welcome back Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in the upcoming show ‘The Valley,’ but not without a prelude of drama that has been brewing since their time on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright return to TV in 'The Valley' amid marriage drama(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

The couple’s relationship has been a focal point of speculation, especially after a recent episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ where another cast member Scheana Shay expressed her disbelief at the couple’s resilience post-Jax’s infamous season 6 infidelity incident with Faith Stowers.

In a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, the conversation turned to Jax, 44, and Brittany, 35, and their seemingly tumultuous marriage.

Scheana expressed her disbelief at the couple’s ability to move past Jax’s infamous season 6 indiscretion involving Faith Stowers.

“Look at Jax and Brittany. They were married and had a baby,” Scheana remarked, eliciting a telling reaction from Katie Maloney, 37. Katie hinted at ongoing rumors of Jax’s infidelity, saying, “there’s still stories” about him “running around town.” Scheana concurred, having “heard” similar whispers, which Lala Kent found “beyond” surprising.

The duo’s journey has been a staple of Vanderpump Rules since Jax joined the show at its inception in 2013 and Brittany became a cast member two years later. Their relationship, marked by its ups and downs, was laid bare for the audience, culminating in a televised wedding in 2019.

‘Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules’: Taylor

However, in 2020, the couple decided to step back from the show that had chronicled their lives for eight years. In heartfelt Instagram posts, they shared, “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules…..Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

Their departure from reality TV was followed by a period of personal growth and family expansion, welcoming their son Cruz in 2021. Yet, as they prepare to re-enter the public eye with The Valley, they’ve announced a pause in their marriage.

Brittany addressed the matter candidly on their ‘When Reality Hits’ podcast, stating, “So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys. I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

The preview of 'The Valley' was already made available on Bravo’s website. This only means there is so much more problems between the sisters than what was shown at the previews. Among what Brittany expressed are her associations of herself being unattractive and the low point of their intimate moments together.

Though, in a particular emotional episode, Jax’s answer of just “no” to Brittany’s trouble was pretty ambiguous and one wasn’t sure that it was the proper consolation.