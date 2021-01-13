Jaya Prada says Dharmendra was the biggest flirt back in the day, watch video
Veteran actors Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada came together on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming Punjabi film, Bhoot Uncle: Tussi Great Ho. They were joined by other cast members, including Gurpreet Ghuggi and Ihana Dhillon. Host Kapil Sharma asked Jaya who used to flirt the most, back in the day, and her answer surprised everyone.
“Ma’am, flirt sabse zyada kaun karta tha hero (which hero was the most flirtatious)?” Kapil asked Jaya, who was a huge star in the 70s and 80s. When judge Archana Puran Singh told Raj that Jaya was looking at him, he quipped, “Main bohot shareef tha inke liye (I was too decent for her).” Jaya then said that it was Dharmendra, sending everyone into splits.
Dharmendra and Jaya have starred together in a number of films in the 80s and 90s, including Qayamat, Insaaf Kaun Karega, Mardon Wali Baat, Ganga Tere Desh Mein and Kundan.
With Bhoot Uncle: Tussi Great Ho, Raj and Jaya are working together in a film after almost two decades, and Kapil teased them about it, making a reference to their political careers. “Koi script nahi mil rahi thi ya party ke vichaar nahi mil rahe the aapas mein (Did you not get any good script or did the ideologies of your respective parties not match)?” he asked.
While Raj is a member of Congress, Jaya represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Vichaar inke saath toh mil rahe the (My ideologies matched with her),” Raj laughed.
Meanwhile, Kapil will soon make his digital debut with a web series on Netflix. He recently shared the news with a funny video, which saw him struggling to pronounce the word ‘auspicious’. After several failed attempts, he recorded the message in Hindi and ended it by saying, “This was the auspicious news,” leaving his director stumped.
