Kapil Sharma jokes about life before and after marriage, says 'life mein wife ke baad hi tarakki hoti hai'. Watch

Kapil Sharma is back with the third season of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-comedian is seen talking about how the life of a man changes after marriage in one of the new promos of the show. Sony TV shared a new clip on Friday, which shows a leaner-looking Kapil saying, “Life mein aapki jab wife aati hai uske baad hi tarakki hoti hai (success is achieved only after the entry of a wife in your life).” Also read: Zwigato trailer: Kapil Sharma plays frustrated delivery boy struggling with ratings and life.

Kapil then goes on to talk about how bachelors hang clothes on a chair until it starts looking like a bean bag. He says they find the chair to be missing once they come home drunk (after it gets hidden under the heap of clothes)." He further compares how bachelors ride a bike like Rajesh Khanna before marriage, but sit with a straight face after having three kids in six years of married life. He jokes that the shorts of the kid sitting on the fuel tank of a bike catch fire during wash.

Kapil tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December, 2018. The couple has a two-year-old daughter Anayra, and one-year-old son Trishaan. Kapil took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show a few months ago to work on his next film. He plays a food delivery partner in the upcoming film Zwigato. The Nandita Das directorial recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival and will now be screened at Busan International Film Festival next month.

According to ANI, Kapil plays an ex-floor manager of a factory, who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives. To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also excitement of a new found independence. The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible 'ordinary' people, hidden in plain sight.

