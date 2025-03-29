Karan Veer Mehra blows flying kisses, cheers for Chum Darang as she walks on the ramp. Watch

Bigg Boss 18 might be over but Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra continue to be close friends and cheer for one another outside the show as well. At the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, Chum made a stunning entry on the ramp. In the audience, Karan Veer was seen recording her walk on the phone and cheering for her. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra is ‘obsessed’ with Ghibli-style pics of her wedding to Raghav Chadha. See pics) Chum Darang got support from Karan Veer Mehra and Farah Khan during her rampwalk.

Chum walks the ramp

In a paparazzi video that has surfaced on Instagram, Chum was seen wearing a shimmery white outfit as she sashayed down the ramp with full confidence. Karan Veer Mehra was seen sitting at the front row, just beside filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. Karan blew flying kisses and smiled as Chum walked, and even recorded her walk on his mobile. Meanwhile Farah smiled and waved at Chum as she stood on the ramp for a while. She smiled and then made her turn.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the cute moment and commented in the post. Most of them agreed that Chum did a great job walking the ramp. One said, “Chumveer fans unite!” A second fan commented, “this is sooo cute 😭 chum, you killed it!! 😮‍💨” A comment read, “The PRINCE has arrived, to cheer for his PRINCESS.” “Chumveer breaking the internet has become a norm!! Can't stop fallin' in love with these two all over again,” read a second comment.

Karan Veer and Chum became close during their stint at Bigg Boss 18. Both of them received huge support from fans on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, and went on to the grand finale as well. Karan Veer was ultimately crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 in January this year. Along with the shining trophy, the actor also won ₹50 lakh in prize money.