Karan Wahi shuts down wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget, calls it ‘free ki PR’: Some bonds are greater than love

On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Free ki PR ke liye bahut bahut shukriya (Thanks a lot for the free PR),” shutting down the rumours about his wedding with Jennifer. He further went on to share a post featuring a still of Ranbir’s Bunny sitting with Kalki’s Aditi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, along with the quote, “Some bonds are greater than love.” He added a heart and an evil eye emoji, further hinting that he and Jennifer are just best friends.

Television actors Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi have been friends for a long time now. The two have worked together on two hit shows. However, they recently grabbed headlines after rumours of their marriage surfaced online. Now, Karan has reacted to the rumours and addressed his bond with Jennifer.

Several media reports had claimed that Jennifer and Karan’s friendship had blossomed into love and that the couple was reportedly all set to take the next step. While Karan has shut down the rumours, Jennifer is yet to react to the speculation.

About Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget’s friendship Jennifer and Karan first shared screen space in the hit show Dill Mill Gaye. The show led to a strong friendship between them. The series, which was a sequel to the Star Plus show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, also featured Shilpa Anand, Sukirti Kandpal, Mohnish Bahl and others in key roles.

Later, Karan and Jennifer reunited for Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, which also starred Reem Sheikh. The duo played lawyers in the show, and their chemistry received a lot of appreciation from viewers.

Jennifer was earlier married to Karan Singh Grover. The two tied the knot in 2012, but their marriage was short-lived, and they parted ways in 2014. Karan Singh Grover later married Bipasha Basu in 2016. Both Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have been single for a while now.