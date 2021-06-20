Karanvir Bohra looks just like his dad in throwback pics, fans can't believe their eyes: 'Wow Xerox copy'

Karanvir Bohra has posted pictures with his father and fans cannot get over the similarity between them. Karanvir made the post to mark Fathers' Day on Sunday.

One of the images shows Karanvir Bohra's dad holding a young version of him in his hand, holding him up. Other two pictures also show the father-son duo.

Karanvir shared the bunch of throwback pictures from his childhood days and wrote, "I told you, it’s a family thing.... Happy Father’s Day to you pops. All the dads are the same, sometimes they are strict, sometimes loving, sometimes even they make mistakes but in some way or the other, they give their children wings, let’s them sore... in that they make no mistake #fathersday #dadsofinstagram #dadlife."

One of the fans of the actor commented, "Sir u look same like ur dad..." Another one wrote, "You are exact replica of your dad God bless." One fan even wrote, "Are for a sec i thought it's u." Another one commented, "Same face u have is this u in his arm?." One also wrote, "Wow xerox copy."

However, a few fans found him similar to Mithun Chakraborty. "He looks like Mithunda," one wrote.

Earlier this week, Karanvir had also posted a picture with his youngest one, in a similar pose.





Karanvir also posted picture with his daughters and talked about how they have been his "biggest strength" during the pandemic. "The ongoing pandemic has hit everyone on some level or the other but children without any shelter were hit the hardest. As a result, my twin daughters Bella and Vienna readily lent their helping hands as we decided to make breakfast and lunch arrangements for underprivileged children. This was more than just an activity for them to do. My daughters understood the importance of extending help to those in need even at a tender age like theirs and happily participated in the chores for 60 days at a stretch," he wrote in a long note.

"We would pack sandwiches for breakfast and aloo sabzi and bread for lunch every day and send it ahead for distribution. When we were younger, we were taught the value of respecting food and not wasting it and I’ve always tried to inculcate that into my kids. And now as a father, when I look at my girls, it makes my heart swell with joy to see their selfless act towards others. So much so, that people address me as ‘Bella aur Vienna Ke Papa’ and that’s honestly a priceless feeling!"





"My girls have been my biggest strength and I promise to be theirs in every challenge that life poses because I’ve said it before and I say it always, #PapaHainNa," he concluded.

Also read: Rhea shares Father's Day message for dad: 'I’m sorry times have been tough'

Karanvir and Teejay have twin daughters Bella and Vienna, and recently welcomed their third girl, Gia Vanessa Bohra. Karanvir seems to be spending his Sunday playing Contra with his kids. He shared glimpses on his Instagram Stories.