Karishma Kotak on the heatwave: I have never experienced London like this

A few days ago, the UK broke its record for the highest temperature while Europe too battled a heatwave. The country’s weather office recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius as people sweltered in the heat.

Karishma Kotak, who is in London currently, says UK is not prepared for the heat wave and neither is Europe. The actor-host adds, “It’s horrible (to be) in 38-39 degrees. We don’t have air conditioning and our homes are insulated because London has moody weather. It has been extremely hot... I have never experienced London like this.”

Kotak says climate change is real and people should take it seriously. “Yes, global warming is a big (concern). People who haven’t recognised it till now should wake up to it. I have heard that people have fainted on the tube (in London). Many of my friends were asked to work from home given the weather. But I don’t think that helped as many homes don’t have air conditioning. The summer has not been great at all,” she explains.

While people are managing the extreme heat, animals too are facing a tough time. Kotak has been taking several precautions. “I was worried about my dog. I have been spraying him with water, keeping him cool, making sure he is hydrated as are all of us. We have been having lassi, chaas and coconut water which have helped,” she ends.

