Karishma Tanna gets a kiss from fiance Varun Bangera, gives him shout-out in birthday post. See pics

Karishma Tanna celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday. The actor shared a few pictures from her cake-cutting ceremony on Instagram and mentioned the first letter of her fiance's name - Varun Bangera - in the caption.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karishma wrote, “Happiness. Thank you, V,” and added a red heart. The actor is seen in a black outfit, cutting a chocolate late in a quiet setting.

Several of her industry colleagues and friends also wished Karishma on her birthday. Ekta Kapoor and actors Maniesh Paul, Aamir Ali and Roshni Chopra sent her wishes in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Varun shared a loved-up picture with Karishma on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Happy birthday love,” with a heart icon. He is seen adorably planting a kiss on her forehead in the picture.

Karishma and Varun are rumoured to be planning to tie the knot very soon. Ekta had posted a video from a party last month, confirming speculation of their engagement. She dedicated a heartfelt message to the couple in the video. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta wrote in caption.

Karishma has featured in several TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahi To Milenge, Jeanie Aur Juju, Qayamat Ki Raat and Adaalat. She has also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. She was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karishma was earlier in a relationship with actor Upen Patel. Post their breakup, she had told Hindustan Times in 2017, “That’s a part of your life. I don’t know what future holds, so I live in the present moment. Definitely, I was hopeful and positive about a lot of things but if they didn’t happen, there must have been for a reason for that. It’s very difficult to accept the fact, but then you have to move on in life.”

