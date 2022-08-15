Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kashmera Shah agrees to be 'character witness' for Karan Mehra against Nisha Rawal

Kashmera Shah agrees to be 'character witness' for Karan Mehra against Nisha Rawal

tv
Published on Aug 15, 2022 09:46 AM IST
  • Karan Mehra has thanked Kashmera Shah for agreeing to be his ‘character witness’ and he said that he is 'forever indebted and grateful'.
Kashmera Shah has said that Karan Mehra is not someone who'd hit anyone.&nbsp;
Kashmera Shah has said that Karan Mehra is not someone who'd hit anyone. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kashmera Shah has agreed to be a “character witness" on behalf of Karan Mehra in his case against Nisha Rawal. Karan and Nisha are entangled in an ugly divorce case and she has also accused him of domestic violence and criminal intimidation. (Also read: Nisha Rawal reveals consulting therapists for son Kavish after split with Karan Mehra)

"I don't have words to express my gratitude for standing up for me and my family. Forever grateful and indebted," he wrote and shared a YouTube clip of Kashmera's interview on his Instagram Stories.

A glimpse of Karan Mehra's post.
A glimpse of Karan Mehra's post.

Speaking with ETimes, Kashmera claimed that she finds too many “loopholes” in the story that Nisha Rawal and her supporters have put out. She also said that she does not believe Karan could hit anyone and even claimed he “wouldn't hit even a mosquito”.

She added, "I hope I am not wrong but the Karan Mehra I know is not a violent person. Today, I have spoken because Karan called me up a few days ago if I would be comfortable to be a character witness in his case. And I have said 'yes'. In my heart I believe he is innocent."

Nisha had accused Karan of domestic violence last year in June and even alleged that he had an extra-marital affair. When she appeared on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp earlier this year, she admitted to having had a similar affair herself. In her case, Nisha has charged Karan and his family of dowry-related torture, domestic violence, criminal intimidation and unnatural sex in different FIRs.

Earlier this month, Karan held a press conference and accused Nisha of having an extra marital affair, and claimed that the man - her alleged ‘rakhi brother’ Rohit Sathia, smokes and drinks infront of their four-year-old son Kavish.

Topics
kashmera shah karan mehra actor + 1 more
kashmera shah karan mehra actor
