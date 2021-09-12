Kashmera Shah: I know what it’d be to not have Sidharth Shukla around

It has been over a week since actor Sidharth Shukla passed away, but his friends from the industry are still in shock. Kashmera Shah, a close friend of the late actor, is also going through the same.

“Sid taught us to live life on our terms. While I am happy I met him, I’m also angry that I met him, because now, I know what it would be to not have him around. I met his family and I can tell you that he had the most loving sisters that loved him immensely and a mother that doted on him,” Shah tells us.

Requesting people to allow his family some privacy, the 49-year-old adds, “We all will eventually move on with our lives, but Sid was a star when he lived and now he is a bright shining star in the sky, looking after all his fans and family. Let’s not disappoint him and let us maintain his dignity and give his family time to grieve and cope with this sudden tragedy”.

Shukla, who widened his popularity when he decided to let the audience meet his real personality through a reality show, passed away on September 2 after reportedly suffering from a heart attack.

“I cannot bring myself to accept that he is no more. How can someone as invincible as Sid no longer be with us?,” wonders Shah.

Shah got to know Shukla a little better when she stayed with the late actor in a house as part of the reality show, and she is glad she can clutch onto those memories, and get through this period.

Revisiting the time they spent together on the show, she says, “We became really good friends. I knew Sid as someone who lived life on his terms. His extreme love for his mother and sisters is what every woman would expect from their son.”

Shah even points out how he “never posted anything just to gain followers and he never did something he didn’t truly believe in”.

“I don’t want to think of him as gone. I want to think of him as being away on a shoot or in a house where we cannot get in touch with him. It’s a reverse BB house where he can see us but we can’t see him but we know he is there,” says Shah.

The late actor’s friend further said that he was an undefeated king. “He lived like a king, left like a king and now lives in our memory forever as an undefeated king. I cannot say RIP for him because for me he is still around smiling,” she concludes.