KBC 17: Manoj Bajpayee reveals Amitabh Bachchan once almost gave him a heart attack, says ‘Inhone meri jaan le li thi’

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi are all set to grace Amitabh Bachchan's reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, to promote their upcoming third season of their show, The Family Man. The new promo shows a fun banter between Manoj and Big B, where the actor recalled how the host once almost gave him a heart attack. Manoj Bajpayee recalls Amitabh Bachchan once almost gave him heart attack.

Manoj Bajpayee says Amitabh Bachchan almost killed him

The promo shows Manoj narrating a tale to Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharib Hashmi about his 'deadly' encounter with Big B. He said, "Amit ji ne ek Baar mujhe maar diya tha. Mera heart attack hojata sirf Amit ji ke karan. yeh pura mujhe plan kiya gaya tha mujhe upar leke jaane ke liye. Main Awak reh gaya ki inhone kya bola. Inhone meri jaan le li thi (Amit ji had once killed me. I almost had a heart attack because of him. All of this was planned to take me up. I was left shocked by what he said. He had practically taken my life)."

Amitabh Bachchan kept asking Manoj to let him tell the whole truth about what really went on. While Manoj didn’t reveal the full context of the incident, fans think Big B had pulled a prank on him. Another promo also showed Big B saying his iconic Zanjeer dialogue, "Jab tak bethne ko naa bola jaaye, khade raho, yeh Police station hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi (Keep standing until asked to sit, this is a police station, not your father's house)." But the superstar gave it a Bhojpuri twist, leaving everyone in splits.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati’s recent episode

The recent episode of the show saw stand-up comedians Harsh Gujral, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upamanyu and Ravi Gupta gracing the hot seat and making Big B and the audience laugh with their jokes. Big B also turned a stand-up comedian on the show. Now, the episode featuring Manoj, Jaideep and Sharib will air on Sony LIV this Friday at 9 pm.