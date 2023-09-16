Manushi Chhillar got emotional on seeing her mom from Miss World stage: Koi mujhse India ka president bhi puchta to…

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar is all set to be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Great Indian Family. During her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, she talked about the final question that won her the beauty pageant in 2017. She opened up about why she said on the Miss World stage that a mother should deserve to get the highest salary. She added that she was so emotional that even if she was asked to name India's president, she would have taken her mom's name. Also read: Manushi Chhillar: Industry people told me beauty queens cannot act Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a red dress on sets of KBC.

Manushi talks about final round at Miss World 2017 pageant

Manushi took to the hot seat along with Vicky Kaushal. As the two answered one question after another with the help of a few lifelines, host Amitabh Bachchan asked her about the final question that won her the crown. She was asked during the final round ‘Which profession should receive the highest salary in the world?’

Opening about answering the question, Manushi said on KBC, “I said, in the world only a mother must get the highest salary in any profession. You get a lot of respect and love from the work you do. It’s not just about the money but the respect and the standing in the society should be given more to the mothers.”

Manushi on her crown-winning answer

Manushi added that she was among the top five and was trying to spot her family among the audience and finally spotted her mother. "My mother had encouraged me a lot to participate in the pageant and maybe I got more emotional and that’s why I took her name. Shayad us waqt koi mujhse ye bhi puchta ki India ka president kaun hai to main apni ma hi bolti (Even if they had asked me who is India’s president, I would have taken my mother's name). It was a very emotional moment for me,” she said.

After winning the Miss World crown in 2017, Manushi made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj in 2022. She played the role of Princess Sanyogita in the film. The Great Indian Family is her second film and is set to hit theatres on September 22. She has a few more films like Akshay and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tehran and Operation Valentine in her kitty.

