KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan is surprised and proud as contestant brings girlfriend on show as companion. Watch

Even after 14 seasons, host Amitabh Bachchan learns or experiences something new on Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the latest season, a contestant brought his girlfriend as his companion, a first for the show. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan on being trolled: ‘I get many abusive comments’)

In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, Amitabh asked contestant, strategy and operations manager Ayush Garg who he has brought with him as his companion. “Sir, I have brought my girlfriend Aarushi Sharma.” The camera then panned to Aarushi in the audience, who was smiling at their interaction. Amitabh Bachchan called it ‘naya zamana (new world).’

“I am hearing this for the first time and I am feeling so proud that you can say you've have brought your girlfriend with you. Wah! Kya baat hai (Wow! Very nice),” Amitabh said. He even asked Ayush to share how they met each other. Ayush explained that they got in touch through dating apps, which puzzled Amitabh further.

“Accha ek baat bataiye bhaisaab, apne liye nahi pooch raha hu main. Yeh online dating hoti kaise hai (Okay tell me something, and I am not asking for myself. How does one date online),” Amitabh said and cracked up at his own joke.

The show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. Since season 7 in 2013, the top prize on KBC had been ₹7 crore, and it was increased to ₹7.5 crore in season 14 in 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

Talking about different participants on the show he said at a press conference how it was heartening to see people from different avenues participate in the show. "One has a start-up, another was a professor and then there is a student who wants bigger things in life. This shows how our country is evolving at a great speed.

"I get inspired by meeting them here and giving them a platform. I am so glad that I can interact with them," he added. Calling the contestants "the glory" of the show, the Jhund actor said their stories makes KBC special.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON