Ketki Dave returned to work just a day after husband Rasik Dave's death: 'I don't want people to be a part of my grief'

Actor Rasik Dave, known for appearing in Hindi films and shows, died on July 29 after a prolonged illness. Just a day after his death, his wife, veteran actor Ketki Dave returned to work. Confirming this in an interview, she said that she likes to keep her personal life away from her work. Also Read: Ketki Dave reveals late husband Rasik Dave 'never wanted to talk about his illness': 'He believed that all will be fine'

Ketki and Rasik were married for nearly 40 years. The two even featured together on Nach Baliye in 2006. They have two kids together- daughter Riddhi Dave, who is also an actor, and a son, Abhishek Dave.

In an interview with ETimes, Ketki confirmed that she returned to work on July 30, just a day after Rasik's death and said, “I don't want people to be a part of my grief. People should be included in one's happiness. I get into the character instantly and Ketki Dave's personal life does not come into the character. Yesterday, the play was in Surat. I went there too.”

She added, “I have reported for work even when I was unwell. A project does not involve only me. It involves the entire team. The shows are booked in advance and I don't want anyone to suffer because of me.”

Rasik, who had been suffering from kidney ailments for the past four years, breathed his last on Friday evening, said his mother-in-law and veteran actor Sarita Joshi. Sarita also revealed that Rasik had weakness, blood pressure, kidney issues and that he was on dialysis.

Ketki rose to fame after she essayed the role of Daksha in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also appeared in films such as, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

