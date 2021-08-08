Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty scolds Nikki Tamboli as she aborts task, calls her disrespectful

The latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 saw former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli pitted against actor Anushka Sen. But after Nikki aborted the task, host Rohit Shetty reprimanded her.

Here's how it unfolded. Nikki Tamboli, who is a part of Rahul Vaidya's team, and Anushka Sen, a member of Shweta Tiwari's team, were tied to metal chains and tasked to get keys from inside closed boxes that were full of reptiles and insects.

Nikki's fear of reptiles got the better of her; she began crying and aborted the task even before attempting it. Anushka, meanwhile, did a fine job by completing her task.

Rohit tried to motivate Nikki Tamboli but she refused to make an attempt. The filmmaker was quite upset and scolded Nikki for not even trying. He also said that the eliminated contestant, Sourabh Raj Jain, was far more deserving that her.

He was quoted by a leading daily as saying: "Not everyone is privileged to get another chance as her. Off record, I will say Sourabh was much more deserving than you.”

Rohit tried to make Nikki realise that five other people were depending on her performance and that a lot went into creating and building the task. He added that her behaviour was a disrespect towards her profession.

Much before the adventure reality show could air, it had come to light that Nikki Tamboli had been eliminated in the first week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 itself. She reportedly aborted three tasks and was eventually eliminated. Nikki had also apologised to her fans for disappointing them.

Later, in an interview to SpotboyE, she had revealed that even her parents had been disappointed by her. She had said: "When I was sitting and watching my episodes with my family I could see that they are not very happy. The only thing that moment I felt as if I would have tried I may have gone a long way. I had trust in myself that I can overcome my fears and fight with my fears. But that didn't happen. And I am also disappointed in myself. I was not expecting this short journey. I don't know what happened to me suddenly I was going into panic mode and was not able to manipulate my mind."