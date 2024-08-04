Kim Kardashian spends time with her kids: Sneak peek into her lakeside vacation

Billionaire Kim Kardashian shared her vacation time with kids at the lakeside on Instagram. She posted a few pictures of her and her children with Kanye West–North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 enjoying the sun by the waterside. She gave an inside look at her perfect summer vacation as the family engaged in several fun activities. Kim Kardashian shared pictures from her perfect summer vacation with her kids. (@kimkardashian/Instagram)

Also Read: RHONJ might freeze filming until 2025 as producers plan big reboot: ‘It could be over for good…’

Inside Kim Kardashian’s summer vacation

The 43-year-old shared a bunch of photographs from her vacation in an Instagram post on Saturday, August 3, 2024. The photographs included pictures of the siblings making silly poses alongside their mother for a family frame. Another picture included Kim soaking in the sun while floating on a paddleboard in the lake.

A picture of North with her sister Chicago suggested the kids were drawing on their vacation while several others captured the scenic beauty of their vacation spot and showcased white tents set up by the lakeside. She also included an adorable picture of her two boys in her arms with a backdrop of a restaurant. She captioned the pictures, “Summertime Funtime,” as reported by Page Six.

Kim posted her vacation pictures with the kids just days after Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted spending time with North, Chicago and Saint in Los Angeles. The Yeezy founder also took the three of them on a trip to Disneyland for which Bianca was not present. Kim also shared pictures of her trip with sibling Khloe Kardashian as the duo went on a trip to Italy to celebrate the latter’s birthday and catch Andrea Boechelli’s concert.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split was caused by THIS reason: Reports

Kim has set boundaries for children’s online activity

Kim has never shied from sharing her children's pictures on social media and has even participated in making TikTok videos with her eldest daughter North. She has often received backlash for exposing her children to social media. However, the reality TV star continued to share her children’s life updates including Saint’s basketball skills as she played with several others from the All-Star team.

Kim admitted she has established certain parameters for her children as to how and when they engage with social media and noticed a change in their attitude. She said, “I had set full boundaries and time limits, and something that I noticed completely changed the attitudes of my children was when I set boundaries and when I gave specific screen time at specific times, that nothing in the morning, during meals, not during car rides,” as reported by People magazine.