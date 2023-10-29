Lee Ji Han's mom marks his first death anniversary since Itaewon tragedy: 'Why didn't the government prepare?'

Sunday marked one year of Seoul's Itaewon stampede tragedy. Late actor, singer Lee Ji Han's mother took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartbreaking letter mourning his loss. She also questioned the role of the authorities in the tragic incident. Also read: BTS' agency denies claims of members visiting establishment linked with G-Dragon, Lee Sun Kyun drug case Lee Ji Han died last year during crowd crush of Itaewon.

Lee Ji Han's mother remembers him

The mother of the Producer 101 Season 2 star wrote, “My dearest son Ji Han, it's Mom. They say it's been a year today since I last saw you. Even now, your face is so vivid in my memory, as if I saw you just yesterday. Two months ago, on your birthday, you didn't come, and today, it's been a year since I last saw you. You're still not with us.”

“No matter how hard I try to remember, I just can't recall your clear, bright eyes, and these days, I find myself battling a different kind of despair than before. I wonder how frightening and painful it must have been for you on that Itaewon street. Mom and Dad should have rushed to Itaewon to save you. If Mom had gone that day, you might not have gone to heaven from that cold and lonely street without receiving any help. The guilt and regret for not having done so weigh on me day by day," she wrote further.

Lee Ji Han's mother seeks justice

She added that she will continue to seek justice for the late actor. Questioning the government about the same, she also said, "Why didn't the government prepare for such a foreseeable tragedy? Every day, even when I close my eyes and think, I can't understand it, and my anger grows as the days pass by. I will seek to find everything I can do so that your death will not be in vain."

Itaewon Halloween tragedy

Lee Ji Han died during the horrific Halloween crowd surge in Seoul. He was 24. Including him, at least 154 people died on a fateful night as many thronged for Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon neighbourhood of Seoul. As per reports, about 196 others were injured from the crowd crush incident.

Confirming Lee Ji Han's death, his agency had said, "Actor Lee Ji Han has become a star in the sky and left us due to a sudden, unexpected accident, and we extend deep condolences to his family in deep sorrow and gratitude to all those who love and mourn for actor Lee Ji Han."

