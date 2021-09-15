Lockdown strengthened our understanding: Gautam & Pankhuri

Actor-couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode feels that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them and it has strengthened their understanding too.

“When we got married, we both had individual projects in hand and thought once the work is done, we will plan some trips together. But projects came up and kept us occupied. And later, like others we too got stuck in the lockdown. However, it was a new experience for us. We as humans got to learn and unlearn a lot of things. I feel that pandemic period did strengthen our understanding,” says TV series Saraswatichandra actor Rode.

The couple is thrilled to work together for a music project and share screen space, recently.

For Lucknow lass Awasthy, who was part of the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and daily soap Razia Sultan, feels that working with her actor-husband was more a fun affair than a professional one.

“I was amused to act and play a character opposite him. Though at the end of the day we are actors, and the acting is our job, as I have never worked before with Gautam, so it was more of a fun affair but I am sure as we plan to take up more work together in future so it will only get better from here,” she says.

“It was a wonderful experience to shoot for this music video Sunn Le Zara, a song by Saaj Bhatt and composed by Sonal Prdahan. We always wanted to do a project together but nothing exciting was coming our way, but this song was a good mix of music, emotions and a location like Kashmir that is a dream place to be. Also, unless something substantial was offered we both had decided to hold back, hence the wait got a bit extended since we got hitched three years back,” adds Rode who was last seen in the OTT film State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Awasthy plans to visit Lucknow in November and stay in her hometown for a few days. “I did visit my parents earlier this year too, but as the situation worsened due to rise in Covid-19 cases we had to rush back. The next trip will be for a friend’s wedding that is going to be a close-knit affair and that will definitely give us some family time as well.”