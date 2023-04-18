Love Is Blind reunion fail - ‘Reunion is nauseating because of Vanessa & Nick…’ Fans disapprove and bash the hosts

Last night, fans of Love Is Blind eagerly anticipated the first-ever live reunion of the hit Netflix show. Unfortunately, technical glitches led to an hour-long delay, and when the reunion finally began, it was no longer live. The taped version was aired instead, leaving many viewers disappointed and frustrated. Love is Blind reunion promised exciting updates but was marred by technical issues and dissatisfied viewers unhappy with hosts Vanessa and Nick.(Netflix)

Despite the technical issues, the reunion promised to be an exciting event, with updates on the Season 4 couples and the opportunity to address some of the show's messy storylines. However, many viewers were left dissatisfied with the hosts, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, and took to social media to express their disapproval.

Several fans accused Vanessa of being biased, picking sides, and bullying the male cast. Others criticized her for pushing the motherhood narrative onto women and not respecting their choices. Some viewers also felt that she talked too much and made the reunion about herself and her relationship with Nick, rather than focusing on the cast.

Meanwhile, Nick was criticized for his lack of awareness and for asking questions that had already been answered. Some viewers felt that he was not a good enough listener to host the reunion solo.

Fans suggested handing the keys over to Lauren and Cameron, two fan-favourite contestants from Season 1, who are still together and considered to be more qualified. It seems that many viewers would prefer to see the reunion hosted by someone who is more invested in the cast and their stories.

The technical issues and disappointing reunion highlight the importance of quality control and proper planning for live events. While technical glitches can happen, it is crucial to have backup plans in place to ensure that the show can go on. Moreover, it is important to choose hosts who are well-suited to the job and who can create a positive and engaging atmosphere for the viewers and the cast.

Overall, the Love Is Blind Reunion had more drama than intended, and not in a good way. While fans were eager to see updates on their favourite couples and hear juicy gossip, they were left disappointed by the technical glitches and the hosts' performance. Hopefully, the show's producers will take these criticisms to heart and make improvements for future reunions.