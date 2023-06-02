Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal's health remains critical, brother urges to pray

Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal's health remains critical, brother urges to pray

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 02, 2023 10:18 PM IST

Gufi Paintal who essayed the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat has been hospitalised due to heart and kidney-related problems. His brother shared an update.

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal who is best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat has been admitted to a hospital due to heart and kidney-related problems. Reportedly, he is 78. As his condition continues to be critical, the actor's brother, actor-comedian Paintal urged everyone to keep him in their prayers. Also read: Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama aka Gufi Paintal remembers the show

Gufi Paintal aka Shakuni Mama from Mahabharat is hospitalised.
Gufi Paintal aka Shakuni Mama from Mahabharat is hospitalised.

Gufi Paintal hospitalised in Mumbai

Paintal informed the news agency ANI about the actor's health. He said, "Gufi Ji's health condition is very bad. He has heart and kidney problems." He further asked to pray for his health. Gufi Paintal is admitted to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital of Mumbai's Andheri West.

The news about Gufi Paintal's health surfaced after actor Tina Ghaai shared a post on her Instagram handle. She had posted a photo of the actor and wrote in the caption, “GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye #omsairam #prayers #prayersforhealing #prayersneeded.”

Gufi Paintal's best works

Gufi made his debut with the 1975 film Rafoo Chakkar, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Asrani and others. He has appeared in several TV shows and films. While he is still remembered for his stint in Mahabharat, he was also seen in Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki among other popular TV shows. He has been a part of films like Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, and Suhaag.

Mahabharat returned on TV during the lockdown. Talking about it, Gufi had told Times of India, “The shutdown made me feel jittery. But as they announced to re-telecast of Mahabharat, I was like ‘yes. Now it’s all set’. I got to see that world again. Yahi sab to hota aaya hai. Desire, politicking, fight for power... Revisiting the golden age of television acted like a mood booster. If you do anything which is close to your heart you will stay happy in every situation. So, for me Mahabharat, jo ki mere dil ke sabse kareeb hai, worked well.” The actor was an associate director, casting director and production designer of the show as well.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahabharat actor
mahabharat actor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out