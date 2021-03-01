Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break
After Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Teri Meri Love Stories, actor Mahhi Vij has not been frequent with her appearances on small screen, and she confesses that not much work is coming her way as people assume that she is on a break.
“I haven’t taken any breaks,” she clarifies, and adds, “Even when I was pregnant, I was working. I don’t want to take a break. I have really good help at home. So, there’s no question of taking a break. I don’t know why people have some misconception about me of taking a break or something.”
Asserting that she is absolutely ready to work, she is quick to point, “Nothing has been offered to me. We (actors) have a very short span of career and we can can work till a certain age. So, I want to make the most of it.”
However, Vij rues it’s all because of this misconception that things aren’t working out. In fact, she shares being “clueless” about how this misunderstanding began in the first place.
“When I was doing Laagi Tujhse Lagan, I took a few years break in between and there was no good work being offered to me. I really don’t know what people had in mind. In fact, for four years there was a misconception that I was pregnant,” says Vij, who is married to actor Jay Bhanushali.
Now, besides acting projects, the actor is also looking at taking up hosting gigs. “I would love to host. In fact, I keep telling Jay to recommend my name. I have a comic sense, and I really want to show it. So, I’m interested more in hosting and anchoring,” Vij saysm adding that she will soon “start getting in touch with people” and showing her interest in taking up more such stints.
In her personal life, Vij and Bhanushali together have a daughter, Tara. They are also foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer. The actor says like any other parents, embracing motherhood has made her emotional.
“I have become super emotional and super finicky. With Tara, I’m cautious 24/7. I keep thinking about what she might do, whether she is safe or if she will get hurt. I have started thinking about her first. She comes first in everything whether it is travelling or shopping or eating,” she shares.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'
- Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli clarifies accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14
- Nikki Tamboli has both defended and made certain clarifications about accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Patel: As an actor, the challenge is to find work in films; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha almost knocks cameraman out while playing cricket, earns Kohli comparison
- Disha Parmar's batting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison from fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple is on a quick vacation together and has been posting updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', also has his own Insta page
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan's Oprah interview first look: Couple speaks of 'tough' royal life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I will never cease to learn: Ajay Singh Chaudhary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina has not discussed Kavita’s allegations with Abhinav. Here is why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavitra slams trolls 'spreading hate' about her relationship with Eijaz
- Pavitra Punia lashed out at those criticising her relationship with Eijaz Khan and reiterated that they do not need the approval of haters. The couple fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina laughs off Abhinav’s claim that she wanted divorce over a cup of coffee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka fans want to know her reaction after raunchy moment with Nick on SNL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parth Samthaan reveals why he quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot
- Parth Samthaan opened up about his decision to quit the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, last year. He said that it had become repetitive for him after a point.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Gupta meets Rakhi Sawant's mom, says 'I think her new hairstyle is cool'
- Rakhi Sawant's Bigg Boss 14 colleague Vikas Gupta met her mother Jaya Sawant and cheered her up ahead of her cancer operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter reacts
- Rahul Vaidya wore a sweatshirt similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, as he took off on a romantic holiday with girlfriend Disha Parmar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox