Mahhi Vij recovers from Covid-19, returns home: ‘I'm very excited to meet my kids today’

Mahhi Vij has tested negative for Covid-19, days after she revealed she was diagnosed it. She has been staying in quarantine since then. In a new video on Instagram, Mahhi updated fans about her health and shared her excitement over finally meeting her children after many days. Also read: Jay Bhanushali shares video of daughter Tara chasing balloon at her birthday bash Mahhi Vij recovers from Covid-19.

In the video, Mahhi Vij said, “Hey guys, I’ve tested negative for COVID-19 and will be going home today. I am very excited as I will get to meet the kids today. Muje bohot Acha lag raha hai ke main ghar jaa sakti hu… baccho se mil sakti hu. Me pehle bohot darr rahi thi ki kyuki bacho ke school start ho rahe the 5th se aur muje laga me nai chodne jaa pau hi unnko first day pe…but, aab me bohot khush hu (I am happy that I can finally go home, meet my kids. I was scared that my daughter begins her first day in school on April 5 and I thought I won't be able to drop her off. But, now I am really happy)."

Sharing the video, Mahhi wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all the prayers.” Soon after she shared it, husband-actor Jay Bhanushali commented, ”Woooowwe." A fan wrote, “It's good you recovered… happy for you… still after going home also take care of yourself, eat healthy.” Another fan said, “God bless you always… Nice to see you recovered."

Mahhi got married to Jay in 2011. The couple had daughter Tara in 2019, via IVF, after struggling to conceive for years. They are also foster parents to two kids – a boy named Rajveer and a girl named Khushi.

Mahhi recently turned a year older and celebrated her birthday in quarantine, away from her family. On her birthday, Jay wrote to her on social media, “Happy Birthday @mahhivij I know this one is not so easy one for you being away from family due to Covid but be strong and come back soon kids are missing you #happybirthday.” She also hosted a live session on Instagram with her fans.

Announcing her Covid-19 diagnosis, Mahhi shared in a post, “I am Covid positive. Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don’t take it easy. This covid is severe. Mask on #covid Santize Pray for my speedy recovery.”





