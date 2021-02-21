IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
tv

Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me

Model-actor Manish Verma believes that reliving your parents’ dreams is most rewarding
READ FULL STORY
By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:16 PM IST

Model-actor Manish Verma believes that reliving your parents’ dreams is most rewarding. “I remember when my father told me that how he got an acting offer but due to various reasons had to return from Mumbai. So, this thing was always in the back of my mind that if he couldn’t fulfill his dream then I can do it for him,” said the Ishq Aaj Kal actor.

So, he started with modelling. “I thought it’s an extension to acting but soon I was proved wrong. I had to go through numerous auditions for over a year before getting a cameo in ‘Kundali Bhagya’.”

Talking more about his journey, Manish said, “For me, I had no plan B when I decided to take up acting as a full-time career. I knew this was it! I had to make it work and find some projects. Then, the show ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ and ‘Ishq...’ happened. I was at ease that finally I got work that too important roles. Then the big turning point came with my first grey character in ‘Beyhadh-2’ that was followed by my current project where I play a negative role of Gulshan in ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.”

Manish, who has a strong connect from cities like Delhi, Chandigarh and Lucknow, says playing characters from these places comes easy to him. “My nani was from Lucknow and paternal side from Chandigarh while I was staying in Delhi before shifting to Mumbai. So, you can say I’m related to all these cities and I love adding their imbibed qualities to my characters.”

The young actor now plans to take up some positive characters and try web as a medium.The young actor now plans to take up some positive characters and try web as a medium. “After doing two antagonist characters now, I am all prepared to take up some positive roles and try web as a medium. As a lot is happening on OTT in terms of great content and storytelling, I have a couple of offers and soon I’ll take my pick.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
Rakhi Sawant seemed disappointed when it was Riteish Deshmukh who showed up.
tv

Rakhi Sawant is shocked as Salman sends Riteish inside the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant was left shocked on the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 after Salman Khan announced the entry of a Riteish inside the house. While she was expecting her husband Ritesh to enter the house, it was someone else who paid her a visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
Actor-model Manish Verma (Sourced photo)
tv

Manish Verma: I never had plan B, it was acting or nothing for me

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Model-actor Manish Verma believes that reliving your parents’ dreams is most rewarding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Gautam Vig was recently in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
Actor Gautam Vig was recently in Lucknow (Sourced photo)
tv

Gautam Vig: I was rejected for my ‘firang’ looks

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:14 PM IST
It’s said that if you have a good face, it’s easier to get work in the glamour industry. But, for ‘Naamkaran’ and ‘Tantra’ actor Gautam Vig this feature made him struggle more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: When Hina, Gauahar predicted Rubina will win; Sidharth disagreed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • In the early days of Bigg Boss 14, 'seniors' Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan saw a winner in Rubina Dilaik. However, Sidharth Shukla did not agree with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss 14.
Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan’s ‘stunning and hot’ outfit revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, designer Ashley Rebello shared a sneak peek of host Salman Khan's outfit for the night. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Adaa Khan has been a part of shows such as Naagin and Amrit Manthan.
Actor Adaa Khan has been a part of shows such as Naagin and Amrit Manthan.
tv

Adaa Khan: Being an actor today is not just about acting

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Actor Adaa Khan talks about the additional pressures that come along with being an actor in today’s time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen on Bigg Boss 14.(Photo: Instagram/StyleByAmi)
Madhuri Dixit Nene will be seen on Bigg Boss 14.(Photo: Instagram/StyleByAmi)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Madhuri Dixit to announce top 4 contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Five contestants have reached the finale - Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi and Nikki Tamboli. Of these, the top four contestants will be announced by Madhuri Dixit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin has sleepless nights as Aly Goni competes in finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:35 PM IST
As viewers prepare for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Jasmin Bhasin confesses she is nervous for Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan is set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 14 tonight.(Colors)
Salman Khan is set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 14 tonight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Where and when to watch the grand finale tonight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Do you wish to watch Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 grand finale tonight but do not want to watch it on TV or fear you may miss the telecast? Here are five ways to watch it online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, along with wife Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, along with wife Rubina Dilaik.
tv

Abhinav says he has planned a surprise to welcome Rubina home after Bigg Boss 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:37 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla said that he has made special preparations to welcome Rubina Dilaik home after Bigg Boss 14 ends but refused to divulge further details as it is a 'surprise'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshi Khurana refuted rumours of her engagement with Asim Riaz.
Himanshi Khurana refuted rumours of her engagement with Asim Riaz.
tv

Himanshi denies engagement rumours with Asim Riaz after showing off diamond ring

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Himanshi Khurana shut down speculation that she is engaged to Asim Riaz. She sparked rumours after sharing a picture of a diamond ring on Instagram stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot this June.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are expected to tie the knot this June.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya discusses wedding plans, refuses to climb a horse

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rahul Vaidya was seen discussing his baraat plans with Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. The singer, who is expected to marry Disha Parmar this year, confessed he will not ride a horse to his wedding and explained the funny reason behind it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shashank Vyas feels there is an overdose of gangster and violent stories on OTT.
Shashank Vyas feels there is an overdose of gangster and violent stories on OTT.
tv

If we can have a Krrish, then why can’t we have woman superheroes too?

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The actor asks why talks about women empowerment, gender equality are limited to debates, talk shows and books.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 finale poll results: Rubina Dilaik is clear winner, say HT readers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:18 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 14, according to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times. Check out the results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will be seen performing on Yeh Dosti from Sholay.(Colors)
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya will be seen performing on Yeh Dosti from Sholay.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina-Rahul, Rakhi perform as Salman kickstarts grand finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: While Rahul Vaidya will be seen in a face-off with Rubina Dilaik, he will take to streets to perform on Yeh Dosti with Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP