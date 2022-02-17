Mithun Chakraborty says Bharti Singh alone earns what he, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra collectively make. Watch

A behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Hunarbaaz showed host Bharti Singh’s fun banter with judges Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra. The clip was shared on Instagram by Colors.

Bharti requested Mithun to feature in a video that she was recording and told him, “Twadde karan ek gareeb banda koi kama lega (If you help me, you will be helping a poor person make some money).” He sarcastically replied, “Haan, tu gareeb! Hum log saare mil ke jo kamate hai, woh akeli kamati hai (Oh, you are poor indeed! You alone earn what we all collectively make).”

Turning the camera towards Karan and using a baby filter, Bharti asked, “Aaj Yash aaya hai shooting pe (Has your son Yash come to the shoot instead of you)?” He replied, “Yeah, it’s me.”

As Bharti asked ‘Yash’ about his papa Karan, he replied, “So last season, papa,” and made a face. He also asked ‘who’s that?’ when Roohi’s name came up. “I don’t remember,” he added.

Bharti then used the baby filter on Mithun and asked if he would do the episode for a chocolate instead of asking for his remuneration. She then jokingly told a crew member, “Inka diaper change karo fatafat, geela hai (Change his diaper quickly. It’s wet).”

Finally, aiming the camera and baby filter at Parineeti, Bharti asked, “Ale ale, dudu piyegi? Mumma ke earrings pehene hai (Awww, do you want to drink milk? Are you wearing your mother’s earrings)?” Bharti then showed the video to Parineeti and said, “Kitni pyaari lag rahi hai (You look so adorable).”

Hunarbaaz, a reality show that airs on Colors, features people from across the country showcasing different talents, including acrobatics, stand-up comedy, magic, rapping and dance. The show airs on weekends at 9 pm.

