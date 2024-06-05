Mouni Roy comes out in support of Smriti Irani after election defeat: ‘I am always with you’

A friend in need

After losing the seat, Smriti took to her Instagram to share a post accepting her defeat and expressing her gratitude to people who stood with her.

“Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure -- roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more," Smriti wrote.

She continued, “To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it’s still high, Sir.”

Her friends and fans came forward to show their support for her in the comments section. One such comment was by her friend and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Mouni. "Always with you,” Mouni wrote with a red heart emoji.

"Keep working hard thats it," commented actor Neena Gupta. Actor Sonu Sood also dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Actor Aashka Goradia showed support for Smriti, writing, "With you EVERYDAY! Nothing has and nothing will ever stop you from the good that you do! Full Power”.

Smriti loses Amethi seat

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Smriti lost the seat to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma.

Kishori achieved a major victory by defeating Irani by over 1.67 lakh votes in Amethi, a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission, Irani received 3,72,032 votes, while Sharma got 5,39,228 votes. The BSP candidate received 34,534 votes.

In 2019, Smriti rose to prominence and was called a 'giant killer' when she defeated senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She secured 4,68,514 votes against 4,13,394 votes polled by Rahul Gandhi who won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.