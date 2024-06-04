‘How's the josh? It’s still high, Sir': Smriti Irani on Amethi Lok Sabha election defeat

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Smriti Irani, who lost the seat to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma, on Tuesday said in a post on X that she was grateful for those who stood with her and congratulated those celebrating. Smriti Irani (left) and KL Sharma (right). (File Photos)

She said that a decade of her life was spent in Amethi.

“Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more,” said Irani.

She further added, “To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it’s still high, Sir.”

Sharma achieved a major victory by defeating Irani by over 1.67 lakh votes in Amethi, a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission, Irani received 3,72,032 votes, while Sharma got 5,39,228 votes. The BSP candidate received 34,534 votes.

In response to his victory, Sharma thanked the people of Amethi and the Congress party. He said that the 18th Lok Sabha election in Amethi showcases a strong and empowered democratic country. Speaking to reporters, Sharma praised the political unity in Amethi on the national stage, calling it amazing and exemplary. He also expressed his admiration for the people of Amethi.

“This victory is not of Kishori Lal Sharma, but of the entire Amethi family. I thank the people of Amethi, the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, and assure you all that I will always follow the orders, instructions and suggestions of the common people of Amethi," Sharma said.



"With dedication, sacrifice, love, affection and respect for all of you, I will continue to work in public interest with your support. Now, the relationship between the people and the public representative in Amethi is not only re-established with respect, but every Amethi resident will feel proud of this,” he added.