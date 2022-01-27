My projects have made me go one notch up:Reem Sameer Sheikh

Actor Reem Sameer Sheikh has been seen in films like Gul Makai and Wazir but she prefers to be called a TV actor.

“I was six when I did my first show so television has always been my medium. I love coming back with different characters and stories. My last show Tujhse Hai Raabta was one of my longest running shows. I was getting offers from other mediums too and I will love to explore OTT someday but I am more than happy to be tagged as a TV actor because that’s my place of origin as a performer,” says Sheikh.

She is happy that at such young age she got to play a range of diverse characters.

“Being a child artiste I have learnt the craft on the go. Whatever I am is because of my directors and seniors who made me understand the art of performing and relentlessly polishing my skills. All my projects have made me go one notch up from the earlier ones. My new show Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan will see me taking a step further as a performer,” says the Diya Aur Baati Hum actor.

The young actor adds that our country’s fabric as a nation is too strong to sustain rough times easily.

“I feel lucky to live in a country with such diverse culture, traditions and learning. It was due to such strong bonding and compassion that we could survive the pandemic. People, not just from the industry but from other fields as well, came forward to stand by each other and offered whatever best they could. The kind of empathy and support we projected for our fellow people since last two years is commendable,” she adds.