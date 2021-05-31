Home / Entertainment / Tv / Neelam Kothari lights up Super Dancer 4 stage with Govinda as they groove to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, watch
Govinda and Neelam Kothari reunite after 20 years.
Neelam Kothari lights up Super Dancer 4 stage with Govinda as they groove to Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, watch

  • Govinda and Neelam Kothari reunited after 20 years, on the sets of Super Dancer. The dance reality show has shot a special episode, celebrating the duo's 35 years in Bollywood.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:21 PM IST

Super Dancer 4 is bringing back the 80s and 90s vibes with the help of Govinda and Neelam Kothari this weekend. The dance reality show will be dedicating an upcoming episode to the two stars, celebrating Govinda and Neelam's 35 years in Bollywood. Contestants will be seen performing to the duo's hit songs.

Neelam's husband Samir Soni took to Instagram and share a promo video. In the clip, Govinda and Neelam were seen entering together and joining judges Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and Anurag Basu to watch the contestants' performances. The duo is also expected to relive a few memories from their time working together and sharing their verdict on different performances.

A small portion of the clip also teased that Govinda and Neelam will also take the centre stage and groove to their hit track Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, from the movie Khudgarz.

Sharing the clip, Samir wrote, "And the 20 year wait is finally over. @neelamkotharisoni @govinda_herono1." Neelam took to the comments section and shared grinning face emojis.

Neelam and Govinda embarked on their journey in Bollywood in the mid-80s. Neelam made her debut with Jawaani, which released in 1984. She was then cast as the lead of Ilzaam, which was Govinda's debut movie. The duo went on to star together in 14 movies. These include Love 86, Zordaar, Khudgarz, Sindoor, Hatya, Farz Ki Jung and Taaqatwar. Govinda and Neelam also share a personal history. The actor once confessed he was smitten by Neelam.

Neelam went on to star in numerous projects before she took a break in the early 2000s. She was married to Rishi Setia but eventually separated from him. She then married Samir Soni in 2011. She recently returned to the limelight after she appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Also read: KRK thanks 'Govinda bhai' for support amid Salman Khan row, promises to not disappoint him

Govinda, on the other hand, featured in numerous hit movies in the 90s and early 2000s. His partnership with David Dhawan led to numerous box office hits.

Story Saved
