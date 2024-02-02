Next Level Chef Season 3 Episode 3 release date of final auditions and more

Who will make the cut in the final audition episode and make it to the Next Level Chef Season 3 drafts? The ball is now in the court of professional cooks who will be tested in the coming week. With the first two episodes of the American culinary reality competition series having produced a total of ten finalists already, the third one will determine the final round of contestants. Gordon Ramsay's Next Level Chef Season 4 has also been confirmed. Season 3 premiered on January 29 on Fox.(Instagram/ fox tv)

Mentors Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington will finally have the last five candidates ready next time. Ultimately, leading us into the team draft round, the next episode isn't something to be missed out on. Here's when it will be releasing.

Next Level Chef Season 3 Episode 3 release date and time

Although the Season 3 premiere released on Sunday at 10 pm ET after the championship game, the third episode will come out on Thursday. The upcoming episode will release on FOX TV on February 8, 2024, at 8 pm ET.

What to expect from Next Level Chef Season 3 Episode 3

The first three episodes were meant to roll out the auditions for potential chef candidates of the show. Next Level Chef premiere focused on the social media chef, whereas the second episode dealt with home cooks.

Episode 3 will feature professional cooks. Following the same rules of elimination, the next entry will lead to the drafting process. Mentors Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington are just one step away from finalizing their teams.

Episode 2, ‘Next Level Audition - Home Cooks’ released on February 1. Prior to this, the season 3 premiere allowed five social media chefs - Gabi, Izahya, Jordan, Matt and Nicole qualify for the team drafts. With the focus on creating “something out of nothing”, eight home cooks jumped into the auditions being held in the basement.

Following the steps to different challenges put forth by the mentors, Christina, Lauren, Mada, Alexandra and Wendy took a step closer to the drafts. Others were eliminated.

Other than being broadcasted on Fox, Next Level Chef is also available for streaming on Hulu (the day after the FOX premiere), Tubi, Sling TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.