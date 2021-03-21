Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'

Actor Nia Sharma grabbed eyeballs with her intimate scene from her series Twisted. In the online streaming show, the television star kissed a girl, co-star Isha Sharma, and left tongues wagging.

The actor has now opened up about the experience and said that she was nervous about the moment at first. However, once the scene concluded, she found kissing a boy 'a lot better'.

"I did it at a time when it was 2017, OTT was just budding, not many people were experimenting on it like how everybody is hounding, OTT is the thing right now. So I did it at that time when I did not think it through. It was just a series where I thought I would do. And fortunately, unfortunately, the entire fuss again around that time was I kissed a girl, I dressed up in a certain way, you know why, not because any girl cannot do all of this but just because I was from TV," she told a television host in an interview.

While there were numerous reactions to the scene, Nia confessed that during that scene, she realised she liked kissing men more than women. "That also brought a very beautiful fact to light that how beautiful it was to kiss a boy," she said, adding, "I would any day love kissing a guy more than a girl, I realised that day."

Although Nia doesn't shy away from sharing her life on Instagram, the actor has stayed away from letting her relationships find their way to her social media handles. Speaking of it, the actor said that she has not been fortunate enough to be in long relationships. So she doesn't want to go on social media, posting pictures of her and her boyfriend in the fear of things not working out. She added that she doesn't want to be in a ‘media relationship’.

Nia was last seen in Jamai 2.0 season 2. She was also a part of Naagin 4. The actor also won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India.

