Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'
- Nia Sharma caught fans' attention when she kissed her co-star Isha Sharma for a scene in their series, Twisted. The actor has opened up about her experience.
Actor Nia Sharma grabbed eyeballs with her intimate scene from her series Twisted. In the online streaming show, the television star kissed a girl, co-star Isha Sharma, and left tongues wagging.
The actor has now opened up about the experience and said that she was nervous about the moment at first. However, once the scene concluded, she found kissing a boy 'a lot better'.
"I did it at a time when it was 2017, OTT was just budding, not many people were experimenting on it like how everybody is hounding, OTT is the thing right now. So I did it at that time when I did not think it through. It was just a series where I thought I would do. And fortunately, unfortunately, the entire fuss again around that time was I kissed a girl, I dressed up in a certain way, you know why, not because any girl cannot do all of this but just because I was from TV," she told a television host in an interview.
While there were numerous reactions to the scene, Nia confessed that during that scene, she realised she liked kissing men more than women. "That also brought a very beautiful fact to light that how beautiful it was to kiss a boy," she said, adding, "I would any day love kissing a guy more than a girl, I realised that day."
Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in Instagram post for Aly Goni
Although Nia doesn't shy away from sharing her life on Instagram, the actor has stayed away from letting her relationships find their way to her social media handles. Speaking of it, the actor said that she has not been fortunate enough to be in long relationships. So she doesn't want to go on social media, posting pictures of her and her boyfriend in the fear of things not working out. She added that she doesn't want to be in a ‘media relationship’.
Nia was last seen in Jamai 2.0 season 2. She was also a part of Naagin 4. The actor also won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India.
Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression
Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly-Jasmin, Rahul-Disha go on double date. See pics, video
- Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. See pictures here.
Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'
- Nia Sharma caught fans' attention when she kissed her co-star Isha Sharma for a scene in their series, Twisted. The actor has opened up about her experience.
Jasmin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina in Instagram post for Aly Goni
- Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in a social media post tagging Aly Goni.
Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty
- Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
Taarak Mehta’s Mandar Chandwadkar tests Covid-19 positive, shares update, watch
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar portrays the role of Bhide in the popular sitcom.
Rubina set to make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, see first look pic
- Rubina Dilaik has confirmed that she will make a comeback on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which had featured her as a transgender character. See the first look here.
Gurdip Punjj: OTT platforms now a huge challenge for TV
Hina Khan sets the mercury soaring amid ocean breeze in white swimsuit. See pic
- Hina Khan has shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
Rimi Sen reveals how much she was paid for Bigg Boss, says she did it for money
- Actor Rimi Sen has said that she did Bigg Boss 'only for the money'. She revealed how much she was paid to participate in the show, and said that 'nobody can make this much money in such short time'.
Rakhi Sawant says 'injustice' has been done to Zomato delivery person
- Rakhi Sawant has said that she believes the Zomato delivery person who was accused by an influencer of physical violence recently. She said that an injustice has been done to him.
Sidharth and Shehnaaz 'definitely have soft corner for each other', says Vindu
- Vindu Dara Singh has said that he is close to Sidharth Shukla, and knows that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has a 'soft corner' for Shehnaaz Gill.
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli tests positive for Covid-19: I am self quarantined
- Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.