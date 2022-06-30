Nia Sharma says googling her name only shows wardrobe malfunctions 'jo hote bhi nahi hain': ‘I don’t deserve it’

Nia Sharma has had a long career in showbiz. The actor started her career with soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and went on to appear in popular reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, over the years, the actor has found herself at the receiving end of several unflattering rumours and speculative news reports as well, In a recent interview, Nia addressed how she ‘does not deserve’ all that. Also read: Nia Sharma recalls not getting paid for work

Nia said that she has seen some crass and untrue things written about her over the years and added that it has meant that people associate her with a certain kind of image, which is very different from who she really is.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Nia was asked who she really is, and she said, “I am definitely not somebody that is so badly written about, I don’t deserve it. The s****iest of things like Nia Sharma chali, dikh gaye kapde, utar gaye kapde, yeh main nahin hoon yaar (Nia Sharma walked, clothes were seen, clothes were off, I am not that person).”

The actor added that due to this, these were the kind of news reports that appeared whenever someone searches for her name online. She added, “for someone who doesn’t know who know Nia Sharma is and somebody has to google, you will not see anything other than malfunctions, jo hote bhi nahi (that don’t even take place). Weird things! Especially for the Hindi publications, I am not someone who will say don’t write par itna gand to mat machao (don’t write such nonsense).”

Nia was last seen in the Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey. She recently saw the release of her music video Hairaan for singer Javed Ali’s song. Earlier in the year, she had also appeared in the music video for Nikhita Gandhi’s song Phoonk.

