Nikki Tamboli says parents made her stop going to college because of ‘possessive boyfriend’

Nikki Tamboli opened up about having a ‘possessive boyfriend’ in college because of whom her family stopped her from going to college. She added, however, that she still did not break up with him.

In an interview, Nikki talked about the consequences she faced because of that relationship. “Yeah, I had a possessive boyfriend in my college. But gharwalon ko pata chal gaya tha toh phir mera college jaana bandh kar diya tha (When my family found out, they stopped me from going to college),” she told radio host Siddharth Kannan.

On being asked why her family reacted that way, Nikki said, “He was not from my college, he was an outsider. Toh papa kehte the, ‘Yaar, tu college jaati hai padhne, phir bahar ke ladko se teri dosti kaise ho gayi?’ (My father said, ‘You go to college to study, then how did you end up meeting boys from outside?’).” She added that she still did not end the relationship.

Nikki has worked in Tamil and Telugu films such as Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thipparaa Meesam. She became a household name when she participated in Bigg Boss 14. She was evicted but returned to the show soon after and ended up becoming the second runner-up.

After Bigg Boss 14, Nikki was seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She ended up aborting most stunts and was the first one to be evicted. She shared an Instagram post afterwards. “#timingiswrong It’s as difficult to describe in words as it was to perform that difficult stunt out there. I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that in spite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt.” she wrote, sharing a video of her elimination stunt. She was brought back on the show but could not make it to the finals.