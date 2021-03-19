Nikki Tamboli tests positive to Covid-19: 'I am self quarantined, will be grateful for your love and support'
- Actor Nikki Tamboli tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday and put out a notice too on Instagram. See it here.
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share a message.
She wrote: "I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light."
Nikki joins a long list of actors who have tested positive for the dreaded virus before. Names include Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu, Varun Dhawan, actor-director Satish Kaushik, director Aanand L Rai, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, SS Rajamouli, Prithviraj, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D Souza and singer Kanika Kapoor to name a few.
On Bigg Boss 14, Nikki was known for her numerous fights inside the house. She and Rubina had several fights but it appears, once the show ended, so did their differences. In fact Rubina and Nikki were seen partying at Rahul Mahajan's party. Both shared pictures from the party, with Nikki even addressing Rubina as her 'sister'. She had shared another bunch of pictures with Rubina and Abhinav Shukla, addressing her as her 'soul sister'. In another set of pictures with Rubina, she had written: "Happiness is being with a sister."
Not just Rubina, she is good friends with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni too. Recently, Nikki had posted a video of her dancing to Jasmin and Aly's music video, Tera Suit.
