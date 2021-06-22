Nisha Rawal shares pics with son Kavish amid Karan Mehra feud: 'Normalcy seems like a challenge, taken'

Weeks after she filed a case against her husband Karan Mehra and spoke about the domestic violence that she has faced, Nisha Rawal has now shared a few happy pictures with son, Kavish.

Nisha Rawal can be seen enjoying snack time with her son, who is dressed in a colourful ganji. She is wearing a denim dungaree paired with a peach coloured T-shirt. One of the images shows Nisha watching her son as he poses with his sunglasses on. Another one shows her feeding him.

Nisha captioned the pictures as, "Normalcy seems like a challenge…taken!" Parul Chaudhury, Manasi Srivastata, Ghazala Shaikh Khan showered the post with love and many of Nisha's fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Nisha had celebrated the birthday of Kavish with a few friends and videos from the bash surfaced online. Karan Mehra was absent from the bash. She also shared pictures from the birthday party, her first since the feud with her husband on Instagram. She wrote, "Happy Birthday sweetheart! 4 years of pure bliss is what you have given to me my Littloo @kavishmehra You will only blessed with God’s choicest blessings & I shall protect your innocence until my last breath! Thank you for giving me this joy and choosing me to be your mother The 4 lovely angels who put this special day together for me & my Littloo: Kajal, Bharti, Chandni & Rishika you are amazing!"

Earlier this month, Nisha had filed a domestic violence case against Karan and he was arrested, before being released on bail some time later. While she accused the actor of domestic violence, he had claimed she hit her head on a wall to implicate him during their discussion on the alimony. Both the husband and the wife held separate media interactions and talked about their side of the argument.

