Palak Jain: One wrong move in the industry and you go back to square one

Young actor Palak Jain is glad to have created some ripples with her work and getting attention from good banners.

“Life is not as straight as it seems for any actor. Acting appears to be a glamorous job but it’s equally taxing as any other profession that demands sweat and blood. There are no two ways to sustain, other than working extremely hard one has to constantly prove your metal as a performer. One wrong move and you go back to square one. So other than finding good work as a performer I believe in polishing my craft on the go,” says the Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Teri Ladli Mein actor.

Hailing from Etawah, UP, Jain has been a theatre artist after completing her college in Noida, “I have always tried to learn nuances of acting and have taken about a year-long workshop of National School of Drama along with psychophysical and realistic acting classes under a well-known NSD alumnus. So, I knew if this is what I want to do then I have to ace my game by learning from the best. Then my stage shows took me to Mumbai and it was then I thought to try TV as well. I started auditioning and bagged the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega followed by several commercials.”

For now, Jain is busy with a TV daily, “Thankfully since the day I have landed in Mumbai good work has come to me and I am happily engaged with shows that are helping me to shape my career. After making a debut in the year 2018 to my ongoing show Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi where I play a new age girl, it has been an experience of a lifetime. I think God has been kind and I am heading in the right direction as a performer who wishes to make it big someday.”