Param Singh (Sourced photo)
Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV

Kanpur-born actor Param Singh feels that most times, daily soaps are blamed for being regressive but when new experiments are done on TV, they fall flat!
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:59 PM IST

Kanpur-born actor Param Singh feels that most times, daily soaps are blamed for being regressive but when new experiments are done on TV, they fall flat!

“It’s unfortunate that when makers have tried to do new projects, audiences have rejected it. I too believe that more experiments should be done on TV. But, why blame TV alone. On OTT and films too, a lot of regressive and ‘ghisa-pita’ content is made. What matters is, as an actor what you do out of it, and then, eventually, it comes down to your choice of role,” said the ‘Sadda Haq’ actor.

Singh feels content that he is getting new types of roles to play. “My first show (Sadda…) was of a college student. Then I played a slave in ‘Ghulaam’, a journalist in ‘Mariam Khan…’ and I played scientist in ‘Haiwaan: The Monster’, and now this. So, I try to do different roles in the best possible manner.” He has also done three web shows ‘Black Coffee’, ‘Holycross’ and ‘Tadap’.

That actor said that lot of times he has portrayed a character that he does not believe in at all. “In my latest romcom show, ‘Ishq Par Zor Nahi’, my character has a regressive thinking that girls are meant to stay home and do household chores. Personally, I believe in equality but as an actor, it becomes my job to enact what the script says. Also, what we shoot is prevalent in society, so I take it as a challenge. In fact, if I had to play myself it would be very boring.”

Talking about his roots he said, “My father is from Kanpur where I was born, while mother is from Lucknow. When I was a kid, we shifted to Mumbai but I used to spend my vacations there. I feel that my roots, connection with relatives and my parent’s language has contributed to my craft. Also, I have travelled a lot, so in my roles, I try to bring something from memory and add my version to it.”

