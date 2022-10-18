Pavvitra Punia on first Diwali after engagement with Eijaz Khan: Excitement is on another level

It’s Pavvitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s first Diwali celebrations after they got engaged, and the couple is planning to throw an intimate bash to celebrate the festival with their families.

“This year, we are planning to keep a party at home for our family, not our friends. This is going to be my second year with Eijaz when we will be celebrating the festival of Diwali together as a couple. Now, since we have moved in together, the excitement is on another level,” Punia tells us.

The actor continues, “And how can I forget the Diwali puja and the authentic food which I make on Diwali, which I have learnt from my mother. So, I will make aloo gobhi, puri, jeere wala raita and gulab jamun. We are so excited to celebrate after he popped the question”.

The actor shares that they have planned a party till now, and they will zero in on the rest of the details of the day closer to the date.

“Abhi tak toh party ka hi hua hai.. We will decorate the whole house with lights, which signifies a ray of hope and that darkness should go, and cheezin ache se rahein. It means that one doesn’t need to fret about any kind of worry and sadness, because the light is around us. In fact, this time, I will teach Eijaz how to make Rangoli,” she mentions with a laugh.

When it comes to her Dhanteras, she will splurge on jewellery and utensils. “I ensure I buy something on Dhanteras, that is the thumb rule of our family… Buy something, be it something small or big. Even if I am shooting somewhere, or I am not well, I make it a point that I go out for sometime and buy something,” she says.

She starts her shopping spree by buying utensils. “I love buying crockery, cutlery and utensils. On Dhanteras, my eyes automatically go towards steel utensils, and I buy proper bartan. Then I end up in a jewellery shop where I buy something gold or diamond,” she quips.

Before wrapping up, we steer off the festive subject and ask about her wedding plans, with Eijaz popping the question in August, and she responds with a hearty laugh. “Well, we are enjoying this phase of our life right now, which is beautiful. We want to be protected against all the evil eye, and want everyone to bless us. Let’s see what the future holds for us,” she ends.