Pookie Baba Aniruddhacharya slams Ranveer Allahbadia on India's Got Latent row: ‘Aaj ki peedhi yahan jaa rahi hai’

Aniruddhacharya Maharaj shares his views

A video of Anniruddhacharya talking about the controversy has emerged on social media. In the video, he is seen saying, “Ranveer Allahbadia naam ka ek chhora hai. Usne apni maa ke liye galat shabd ka prayog kar liya. Woh keh raha hai, maa baap ka joh personal kaarya hai ab usmein kisi putra ka kya hastkshep ho sakta hai? Lekin woh keh raha hai ke main bhi ismein sammeelit hona chahunga. (He said wrong things about his mother. He was saying that he would like to join in on a husband and wife, a mother and father’s personal work (intimacy). You tell me, how can a son interfere in that),” he said.

“Sochiye aaj ki peedhi yahan jaa rahi hai. Main keh nahi sakta uske, naalayak ke shabdon ko (Think where today’s generation is heading. I cannot repeat his words),” he added.

About the stir

India's Got Latent, a show created and hosted by Samay, has been receiving flak due to a remark from guest Ranveer in the most recent episode. Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, asked an inappropriate comment to a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The question sparked widespread outrage, leading to a formal complaint against Ranveer, Samay, comedian Apoorva Mukhija, and the show's organisers.

Later, Ranveer for his controversial remarks. “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer posted on X, he added, “My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry. Many of you have asked if this is how I want to use my platform. Obviously this is not how I wish to use it,”

“I am not here to give any context, justification or reasoning whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment, it wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect,” the YouTuber added.