Pricey matters: Celeb Navratri appearances gets expensive

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Navratri festivities are back in full force, complete with celeb appearances. Depending on the popularity of the artiste, appearance fees start at ₹1 lakh and go as high as ₹8 lakh. A person close to the event organisers claims that “actors these days quote incredibly high sums, and there are numerous rounds of talks, where they finally agree to a price substantially below the claimed amount because they don’t want to let go of the agreement”.

The source continues, “Actors want to make money, so the discussions have been more intense [since the outbreak of Covid-19]. Many people are unemployed, so they don’t want to back out of the arrangement, but they also don’t want to accept a very low sum.” The source adds, “Performers who are working seek to double their daily rate for appearances. If an actor is paid ₹70,000 per day, for instance, they might demand ₹1,50,000 to explain their day off. And this is the current trend.”

Here, actor Sangita Ghosh notes, “I don’t do many events as I have always been someone to do a few given my schedule but I realised this time the number of calls for events were much more. It’s like the last two years have left everyone hungry for more fun and glam not knowing what the next day would hold. I feel monetarily the markets gone down a little as everyone is trying to build a base back but otherwise am glad the happiness fun glam is back”.

“The people are coming back in full fledged manner, festivals seem very cold until we celebrate them in full swing, the Navratri pandals are back, and people are enjoying, with DJ sets playing hit numbers and performances popular tracks,” actor Aniruddh Dave tells us, adding that he was invited to two places for appearances this year.

The invites he received showed that the celebrations are in full swing all over the country, as he shares, “The celebrations are not bound till Gujarat and Maharashtra, it’s all over, in India and overseas”.

That being said, many celebrities are concerned about their health and may reconsider their appearances.

Actor Mahekk Chahal, “The number of appearances now have increased as compared to the last 2 years, where there had been none. Now, organisers want to make the most of it. When it comes to me, with the events increasing in number and me being a little careful of Covid, that is always there at the back of my mind”.

To this, actor Deepika Singh adds, “Well post the pandemic the events scenario has actually increased more, people want to go all out but yes the fear is there of a relapse… In few cities, people are very concerned and maintain social distance but at times it gets difficult to control the crowd, so I take precautions instead. I mask it up usually as I have a little one to come back home to as well, and everyone should remember that”.