Rainn Wilson reacts to note by The Office fan: ‘So humbled to be part of a show that affected, comforted, inspired’

Rainn Wilson of The Office fame has shared a note he received from a fan who said that his show held her survive the darkest days of her life. The actor, who played the role of Dwight Schrute in The Office, shared that such validation from viewers makes him feel humbled and how rare it is to have a show that can make people feel comforted and inspired. Also read: Rainn Wilson aka Dwight Schrute from The Office records co-passenger watching the show Rainn Wilson played the role of Dwight Schrute in The Office.

Rainn Wilson on fan's note

The fan's note read: “The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life. I can't thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie. Alaska Flight attendant.”

Sharing it on X on Saturday, Rainn wrote, "I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment, flight attendant Melanie of Alaska Airlines. So humbled to be a part of a show that affected, touched, comforted and inspired. And continues to do so! It’s so f****** rare. A continuous Thank you to the whole Office family, cast, writers, crew and especially AUDIENCE! (Note: this is not an open invitation to give me notes on napkins!)

Fans react to Rainn Wilson's post

Fans of Rainn Wilson agreed with the fan who wrote the note and praised the show for similar reasons. A fan reacted, “Co-signing. The Office got me and my family through the 2020 pandemic lockdown.” Another tweeted, “And you’re totally going to get more notes on napkins now.” One more said, “What a LOVELY feeling that must have been!” A comment also read: “Comedy can help people cope. Thanks for the laughs.”

Producer Jem Costa wrote, “That’s what makes it all worth it. I once wrote an article, and somebody said something kind of like that like it was exactly what they needed to read. They gave me the best feeling ever. I felt less alone less disconnected, and I felt like I was able to help someone just by sharing the pain that I went through. What a beautiful letter she wrote to you!”

Rainn Wilson has earned three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He played Dwight Schrute on the show from 2005 to its conclusion in 2013. He was among the cast which also included Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and BJ Novak.

