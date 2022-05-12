Raqesh Bapat moves back to Mumbai and shares a glimpse of his new home, fans say 'now get married'

Raqesh Bapat has moved back to Mumbai and the actor gave a glimpse of his new abode to his fans through his latest Instagram post. A contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh found his love on the show in co-contestant Shamita Shetty who also stays in Mumbai. The actor had divided his time between Mumbai and Pune, preferring to stay in Mumbai only for work (Also read: Shamita visits Raqesh’s family; fans call it ‘best surprise.’ See pics)

Sharing a few pictures of himself, posing in the balcony of his new house, Raqesh wrote in Instagram. "Life comes a full circle...#backtothebay #homesweethome #newbeginnings." Fans, who have often seen Shamita and Raqesh shuttling between Pune and Mumbai, suggested that he should get married now.

A glimpse of Raqesh's post.

One of the fans wrote, "Ab shaadi bhi karlo (Now, get married as well)," and another fan commented to the response with, " I think year end tak kar lenge (They will do it by the year-end)." Another one commented, "Someone just shifted back to Mumbai. So happy for you." "View though (smiley) by the way who is the person behind the camera??," wondered another one.

In March, Shamita had paid a visit to Raqesh in Pune and had posed for pictures from her trip. Raqesh's shared pictures with Raqesh Bapat, his sister Sheetal Bapat, and niece Isha Bapat.

Earlier, Raqesh had told Hindustan Times in an interview that he did not like staying in Mumbai beyond work. "Beyond work, I don't like to hang around in Mumbai. I seldom go to events and parties in Mumbai," he had said.

About Shamita, he had said, "I’ll tell you this, it’s all about the energy two people carry with each other. That has to be worked on for anything to happen. We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it’s a name game. She is a woman I really respect."

