RHONJ might freeze filming until 2025 as producers plan big reboot: ‘It could be over for good…’

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans might be in for a longer-than-expected wait for their next dose of Jersey drama. Rumour has it that production on the show could be put on ice until 2025 as producers plan a major overhaul. The decision comes as the franchise looks to reinvigorate interest and shake up the long-running series to keep up with major competitors. The finale of season 14 is set to air on August 4 on Bravo. RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is being slammed by fans for 'worst' photo editing(Instagram/ @teresagiudice)

RHONJ to reportedly pause filming after season 14

According to the Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of New Jersey is facing an extended break. After the season 14 finale and a unique reunion airing back-to-back, the show is rumoured to go on hiatus. This comes as no surprise given the ongoing cast changes in other Housewives franchises. It appears that Bravo and Andy Cohen have decided to hit the reset button on the Garden State series.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is going on a pause a source told the Mail. “There are not going to be any decisions about what will or won’t happen with the show until early next year,” they added.

RHONJ season 15 filming ‘on ice’

The report also states that the filming for the next instalment will probably hit the production house in 2025. “There is not going to be any more filming of ‘RHONJ’ for the remainder of the year. There’s nothing planned. It’s on ice,” the insider continued.

The latest season of RHONJ didn't exactly set the ratings on fire. Filmed last fall, the show hit a new low in viewership numbers. It seems fans were growing tired of the same old drama. Even Andy Cohen got an earful from a caller on his SiriusXM show who bluntly said the storylines were “boring to death.”

"Well, I mean, have you heard that we’re gonna do big changes to the show?” Cohen told the angry caller as per ET. "All right, so we're rebooting the show, thank you, Joanne, we’re gonna reboot it. We’re gonna do something different,” he added.

What’s new with the reboot?

Andy Cohen might be hinting that there could be a big change in the Real Housewives of New Jersey's cast when it comes back. But, a person told Mail that a totally new cast is still pretty far off. Bravo isn't in a hurry to decide on the cast, and they probably won't even kick things off until next year.

The current cast includes Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, as well as friends Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

“There are some cast members that are less likely to come back than others based on certain events that have unfolded this past season. But, for two or three cast members, it could be over for good,” the source noted.