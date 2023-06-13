RHONJ Reunion- Teresa Giudice drops the mic and storms off stage after Gia Giudice exposes Joe Gorga's bombshell lies

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's reunion just wouldn't be complete without a dose of explosive drama and a dramatic walk-off. And true to form, Teresa Giudice delivered that jaw-dropping moment in the highly anticipated conclusion of the season 13 reunion. Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas, Melissa & Joe Gorga (right).(Twitter)

The tension centers around a claim made by Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, during the season. He alleged that Teresa's daughter, Gia Giudice, told him that the family believed he could "do better" than his wife, Melissa Gorga. As the siblings' relationship deteriorated throughout the season, with accusations of Teresa and her now-husband, Louie Ruelas, trying to break Joe and Melissa's marriage, the stakes were high.

In the sneak peek, Teresa decides to call Gia during the reunion to clarify the situation. The call takes an intense turn as Gia vehemently denies ever making such a statement and confronts Joe for labeling her a liar. While Housewives executive producer and reunion host, Andy Cohen, takes over the call, tensions continue to rise.

As Melissa whispers to Joe, "Leave it alone. Don't even comment. Just let her say it," the room braces itself for the truth to unfold. Gia explains that she called Joe regarding the wedding, urging him to do the right thing and emphasizing the importance of their late grandparents' presence. She adamantly states that she never told him he could do better than Melissa, calling out Joe for trying to tarnish her reputation.

Once Gia's portion of the conversation ends, the spotlight shifts to Melissa and Joe. Melissa questions why Joe would make up such a claim, to which he incredulously responds, "What am I? Nuts?" The tension between the couples reaches its peak when Teresa fires back at Melissa, blaming Joe's words on his marriage to her.

As the emotional confrontation escalates, Teresa reminisces about their past friendship, expressing her disappointment and hurt. With tears welling up in her eyes and her voice cracking, she exclaims, "This is disgraceful! Disgraceful!" The raw emotions become too overwhelming for Teresa to bear, prompting her to storm off the stage in an act of defiance.

"F**king disgusting. Disgusting! Disgusting! This is not the way I would raise my children, ever! Mommy and Daddy-- you should be ashamed of yourself!" she passionately declares, clutching her dress and storming towards the door, with Louie following closely behind.

The explosive scene leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next episode to uncover the aftermath. However, don't hold your breath for a swift reconciliation. Teresa and Louie have shared that their relationship with Joe and Melissa did not improve during the taping. Teresa expressed her desire for peace and happiness, focusing on her family and distancing herself from the negative energy. Louie added that he hopes for a better future but acknowledges that his wife needs time for herself.

As the RHONJ series faces a crossroads with the women at odds, production for the next season is temporarily on hold. The show's popularity has reached unprecedented heights, with part one of the reunion drawing in a whopping 2.5 million viewers, becoming the most-watched Bravo episode since 2019. Viewers can catch all episodes of RHONJ on the Peacock streaming platform.

Prepare for the explosive conclusion as part three of The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 13 reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. For an uncensored and extended edition of the episode, head to Peacock the following day, on Thursday, June 14.

