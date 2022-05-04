Rubina Dilaik confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'Have endured many obstacles in life'

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is the first confirmed contestant on the upcoming 12th season of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will also return as host for the new season that will return to Cape Town. (Also read: Abhinav says wife Rubina is more successful: ‘Would be a fool to not admit it')

Confirming the news, Rubina said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

After her appearance on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss, Rubina appeared in a few music videos. She is also widely appreciated for her work in the popular TV show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant are also rumoured to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is also likely that Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia and Nishant Bhat will reunite on the adventure reality show.

TV actors Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes are other names that are rumoured to be seen on the show soon. Pavitra Punia is also likely to participate. The shoot for the show is likely to begin in the last week of May and the contestants will fly to South Africa for the shoot.

Arjun Bijlani won the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 that also saw Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya as participants. Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka and Vishal Aditya Singh emerged as the other top finalists on the show that also had Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul as participants.

