Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha calls her 'evil', later clarifies that she didn’t intend to post it on social media

Actor Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter, Esha Verma, has once again found herself at the center of attention after a social media post criticising the Anupamaa actor went viral. In the post, she called Rupali "evil" and slammed her for allegedly scheduling the next court hearing on her birthday. Also read: Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on step-daughter Esha Verma's allegations: 'It hurts when someone…'

Family drama out in open

Some days back, Esha took to Instagram Stories to share her views about Rupali. In the post, Esha mentioned that her next court date coincides with her birthday and accused Rupali of monitoring her online activity.

“Ty to the evil step lady for scheduling the next court date on my bday muah," she wrote in her Story, which is now deleted.

However, soon after a screenshot of Esha’s Instagram story was shared by one of the news portals, she clarified that she meant to send her rant to a friend, and was posted on social media by mistake.

“I use my socials to connect with my friends and share my thoughts—it’s always been a personal space for me. I was just typing out my feelings before bed and had meant to send it to a close friend, but it accidentally went to my story. I wasn’t trying to start anything or make this public—it was just me processing my emotions in the moment," she wrote on a post by Pinkvilla.

Esha added, “Seeing my court date fall on my birthday has been overwhelming, and I was simply expressing my frustration. It’s exhausting to be constantly monitored, and frustrating to see casual posts turned into headlines".

Screengrab of her comment.

About the feud

The cracks in the family appeared last year when Esha's 2020 post resurfaced on the internet and went viral. In her post, Esha alleged that Rupali was responsible for breaking her mother and father Ashwin K's marriage. She also claimed that Rupali would threaten Esha and her mother.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha said, "I don’t know what Rupali and Ashwin will now say further to these allegations and comments. I know my father has said something on Twitter now X. He said that Rupali was not involved, and that is the biggest lie because Rupali was the one who came to my house in New Jersey and slept on my mother’s bed—the bed that my father and mother shared. She has done so much, physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally, abusing me and my mom. I feel like that was a lot of trauma I had to deal with and suffer with and my mom did too. We suffered a lot, and we don’t have that exposure as she does.”

Following this, Rupali Ganguly sent a ₹50 crore defamation notice to Esha stating that her actions have "damaged her (Rupali's) reputation, violated her dignity, and adversely impacted her career, resulting in substantial financial losses”. After this, Rupali's step-daughter deleted all posts on her social media handles related to Rupali and made her Instagram account private. However, she has one again made Instagram public once again.