Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh recalls moving to Mumbai with 10,000 salary at 23: 'First few months were really hard'

Entrepreneur Vineeta Singh has gained immense popularity ever since she appeared on the show Shark Tank India as one of the judges aka Sharks and won hearts. She is among the most successful women enterprise founders in India and rightly so, as her story serves as an inspiration to many. Recalling her journey, Vineeta recently shared she was only 23 when she moved to Mumbai from Delhi. She talked about how she fell in love with the ‘maximum city’ during her struggling days. Also read: Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh shares 'painful' swimming experience

Vineeta is the co-founder of the popular makeup-skincare brand, Sugar Cosmetics. Besides her, Shark Tank India Season 2 also feature Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain, who replaced Ashneer Grover after the first season. The show is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vineeta shared she struggles after shifting to a new city. She said, “Mumbai, I moved with my first start-up at 23, and it was hard because at that time I really had to figure a way out to live independently, which means renting a house and getting your help in place and all of that at the first salary of ₹10,000, which then became, 25,000 which then eventually became 50,000, which then seemed like a luxury. So the first few months were really hard."

“Interestingly, I moved after graduation, which happens in like March, April, so I moved in July, which is probably the worst time anybody can choose to move in Mumbai because the next two-three months is like monsoon, and there's seepage in the house and getting a rickshaw is so hard, and you have to walk like a kilometer before you get rejections by 100 rickshaw drivers. I think before all the 100 BC rejections I got 100 rickshaw driver rejections in my whole journey,” she added.

Comparing Mumbai and Delhi, Vineeta called it a ‘shocker’ as Delhi has bigger houses, lawns, roads, fast traffic and only a month-long monsoon. She also added that whereas in Mumbai she could at 3-4 am without about her safety, or can stay out late with friends. She said this is how she fell in love with the City of Dreams. “Now I love this city, but yes, the first three or four months were hard because I was a hardcore Delhi girl,” she also said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON