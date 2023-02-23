Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh shares 'painful' swimming experience in new post: 'I couldn’t breathe...'

Vineeta Singh has become a household name ever since Shark Tank India premiered, where she is one of the sharks in the hit show. The entrepreneur also shares her journey with fitness on her social media posts from time to time. In her latest post, she opened up about having a 'hardest ever,' experience while she participated in a triathlon. (Also read: Shark Tank: Anupam Mittal in splits as masala brand owner silences Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta asks 'apko bada pata hai?')

Vineeta posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram, opening up about her experience. In one picture, she can be seen in the water, intently observing ahead. In another, she was seen posing with her husband and two kids. Vineeta opened up about having a panic attack during the triathlons and how she managed to finish last. She also wrote in an inspiring note on how she completed the challenge and didn’t quit despite not being at her finest form. Detailing her experience in a lengthy caption, she wrote: "I’ve always struggled with swimming & unfortunately all triathlons start with swims, that too in open waters. Last weekend’s at Shivaji Triathlon was one of my hardest ever. A windy, choppy lake resulting in a panic attack that lasted almost an hour! In spite of all the pep talk from Sham & Kaushik, I couldn’t breathe, so asked them to carry on. Got on the rescue boat & decided to quit. The idea of quitting was painful but Shivaji Lake looked like the kind of beast I had no courage to tackle that morning."

Further chronicling the difficult experience, she also added that she took 1.5 hours to complete the set, and finished it at the end as she was not ready to give up yet. "Looking back, this race I wasn’t mentally as strong as I could’ve been. Mental strength like other muscles needs regular training. The visualising, the breath-work, the positive thinking could’ve started earlier, but one learns more on tough days & I’m grateful. While most people had finished the race by 10:30am, I was still finishing my run at 12:20 & yet there were 100 Navy soldiers cheering in the heat. God bless the whole unit at INS Shivaji (folded hands emoticon) I came back & told my children: Mama finished last today, but mama didn’t quit (heart emoticon)." she concluded in the post.

In season two of Shark Tank India Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain, who replaced Ashneer Grover are the judges. The show is hosted by comedian Rahul Dua.

