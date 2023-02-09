Shark Tank: Anupam Mittal in splits as masala brand owner silences Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta asks 'apko bada pata hai?'

Shark Tank India recently saw a masala brand owner silencing Namita Thapar as she claimed to know a lot about spices and related brands in the category. This made her fellow sharks burst into laughter and Namita too was seen wiping a tear after laughing very hard. Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh even teased Namita by mimicking the pitchers. Also read: Shark Tank judges ghosted pitcher after making deal, alleges contestant: 'Never met or responded to mails post show'

Brothers Akash Agrawal and Ashish Agrawal, founders of spice brand Zoff, pitched their brand on Shark Tank recently. Sony Entertainment Television shared a clip from the episode on Instagram and captioned it, “Shark Namita ne flaunt ki masalon ki knowledge (Shark Namita flaunts her knowledge of spices).”

The video clip opens with the sharks pitching their idea and Namita saying, “Main to kaafi cooking karti hu, especially jab America jati hu. Har ek ke liye mera ek alag pasandeeda masala hota hai. To itne cluttered market mein aapki himmat kaise hui ghusne ki (I do a lot of cooking, especially when I am in the US. I have a favourite spice brand for each dish. So how did you dare to enter such a cluttered market)?”

Ashish Agrawal, who was in a grey check suit, immediately came up with an answer and said, “Market bahut bada hai. Aap Pune mein baethe hain, aap wo teen masalo ko dekh rahe hain. (the market is huge. You are sitting in Pune and only seeing three spices).” This left everyone in splits. He further added, “Tamil Nadu wala Aachi ko dekh raha hai, Chhattisgarh mein ko MDH ko dekh raha hai (those in Tamil Nadu seeing Aachi and those in Chhattisgarh seeing MDH).”

Anupam Mittal burst out laughing on seeing how the pitcher cut short Namita. Vineeta Singh too couldn't stop laughing and mimicked the pitchers, saying, “Tum Pune mein baedh ke kya bol rahe ho, haan (what are you saying while sitting in Pune)?” Aman Gupta teased Namita, “aapko bada pata hai masalo ke baare mein (You seem to know a lot about spices)?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON