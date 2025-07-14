Shark Tank Season 17 to introduce new guest sharks. Check out star-studded lineup

ABC’s hit entrepreneurial reality show Shark Tank is shaking things up in its upcoming 17th season with a powerhouse lineup of guest sharks, a new midweek time slot and the departure of longtime investor Mark Cuban. Shark Tank Season 17 to feature new guest sharks(ABC)

Variety reported that Season 17 will feature an exciting mix of new and returning guest sharks, including Allison Ellsworth, founder and Chief Brand Officer of Poppi; Chip & Joanna Gaines, owners of the Magnolia empire; and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and venture capitalist.

Good Morning America co-anchor and SMAC co-founder Michael Strahan and Fawn Weaver, founder & CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc., will also be making appearances.

Also returning to the show are Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams, both of whom appeared as guest sharks in the previous season. These guests will join the main panel of returning sharks to evaluate new pitches and invest in promising ventures.

Main sharks return without Mark Cuban

Meanwhile, full-time sharks Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daniel Lubetzky will be returning to the show. However, notably absent this season will be Mark Cuban, who left the show after 15 seasons. Cuban’s exit marks a major change in the show’s dynamic, as he often invested in diverse startups.

According to a People report, Mark Cuban, who came aboard as a guest shark in 2002 and became a full-time shark a year later, decided to leave the show to spend “more time” with his kids, Alexis, Alyssa and Jake.

Cuban told the outlet that he wants to be there for his children when they return to school in September, after finishing in June. He added that he had “no second thoughts” about his decision to leave.

Shark Tank gets a new timeslot

According to another TV Insider report, Shark Tank is moving from its familiar Friday night slot to Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC, as part of the network’s fall 2025 lineup. The show will follow a prime-time block featuring Shifting Gears Season 2, Abbott Elementary Season 5 and The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

FAQs:

1. What is Shark Tank's most successful product?

Bombas socks is considered the most successful product, generating over $300 million in revenue.

2. Who was offered $30 million on Shark Tank?

Mark Cuban offered $30 million to Zipz Wine, the largest offer in the show’s history.

3. Why did Mark Cuban quit Shark Tank?

Mark Cuban announced he would leave after Season 16 to spend more time with his family and focus on other ventures.

4. Who is the only billionaire on Shark Tank?

Mark Cuban is the only billionaire among the main Shark Tank investors.